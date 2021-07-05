Four suspected Internet fraudsters busted in Abuja

The Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday arrested four suspected internet fraudsters in Kubwa and Jahi areas of Abuja.

The suspects are Victor Wealth, Hendrix Esimeje, Merit Bareten and Moses Owoh.

A statement issued by EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said they were arrested following credible intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

Items recovered from them include 2 exotic cars and mobile phones.

The commission said the suspects would be be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.