By Nimot Sulaimon

A socio-political group in Oyo State, the Oyo Kajola Group (OKG), has warned the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop fuelling insecurity and lies in its bid to take over the state by all means.

It maintained that no matter the level of lies and negative narrative being woven around the people-oriented government of Engr. Seyi Makinde, the APC will not succeed in taking over the state in 2023.

The group accused the opposition party of being behind a larger percentage of security challenges happening in the state, noting that the party also specialises in blowing the insecurity situation out of proportion to gain undue advantage.

In the same vein, the group warned the different disparate elements in the Oyo APC not to cause undue tension in the state with the party’s ward, local government and state congresses, stating that the desperation of the APC gladiators could spell danger for the peace of the state.

A statement signed by the group’s Media Coordinator, Comrade Adebayo Ayandele, indicated that Oyo State residents have discovered the unholy secret of the APC, “which borders on creating insecurity scenarios and then blowing such challenges out of proportion to discredit the incumbent government.”

“As the political desperados in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State plan to hold their ward, local government and state congresses, we will like to warn them not to turn our state to a theatre of war.

“With the level of desperation and inordinate ambition among the gladiators in the APC, including individuals with bad records ranging from corruption to crimes, we are calling on security agencies to be on alert and not allow the APC to destroy our state further than it has already done by orchestrating security challenges and spreading fear.

“For the umpteenth time, we would like to inform the desperate and deceitful APC that the people of Oyo State have become wiser than to elect a party that changes the fortune of the people to hardship and poverty.

“Nigerians are now wiser, seeing how the APC has impoverished millions of Nigerians, who are currently going through policy inconsistency and cluelessness at the federal level.

“More so, these crops of deceitful, insensitive APC leaders in Oyo State should perish the thought of unseating the people-centred and hardworking government of Governor Makinde,” the statement concluded.