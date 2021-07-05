By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disowned reports that he is planning to form a new political party ahead of 2023 general elections.

The former president, in a statement issued by his Special Assistance on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi said Obasanjo is in Labor, Afghanistan as a guest of President Ashraf Ghani.

The publication in the media said the former president is floating a new party ahead of 2023 elections and has picked three ex-governors as coordinators.

He said that the fabricated story hardly comes as a surprise because he has, for some time now, observed with bewilderment the efforts by some people to drag him into their political games.

Upon hearing of this latest fabricated report, Chief Obasanjo said “In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.”

“I’m done with partisan politics but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group”.

”If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria which must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

”Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman. On his part, the former President will continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world,” the statement said.