By Abankula

Former Niger Delta militant Asari Dokubo has not made any comment yet on the re-arrested IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Reports crediting Dokubo with saying that he would smoke out Kanu and that Kanu’s madness “neva started”, were based on a video released by Dokubo on 31 May, 2020.

P.M.News can confirm that Asari Dokubo has not made any new video on Nnamdi Kanu’s current travail.

The viral video, which had attracted 355,000 views and over 6,500 comments was made during another context.

It found its way back into the social media on Saturday in the wake of Kanu’s arrest in Kenya and his scheduled trial for treason on 26 July.

The last post made by the ex-militant on his Dokubo Asari Justice Foundation Facebook page was on 19 June, when he canvassed for Ijaw self-determination.

In the 10-minute video, mischievously used to fit the times, Dokubo addressed the public spat between him and Kanu over claims that Kanu gave him N20million of Biafra money.

Dokubo had debunked the allegation then and even challenged Kanu to swear whether he was collecting money from Igbo governors.

The video was Dokubo’s further response to Kanu.

In the video, he described Kanu as a conman, who preyed on the gullibility of Biafrans, collected their money in the name of Defence Fund, and used it to gallivant all over the world.

(Watch the video:

“I promised you I will smoke you out,” a mirthful Dokubo said in the viral video.

“Your madness never start, this one wey start now na market he dey go. You have harmed Biafrans and traded with us so much.

“You collect our money in the name of defence funds and you cannot give account.

“You are demanding that all Biafrans should pay money to you on monthly basis or they will not be allowed to enter Biafra. Doesn’t that make you a conman, an extortionist?

“You alleged that that you gave me N20 million, video doesn’t lie.

“When I stated it last year leading to election, you were so cowardly not to respond to me. You sent your followers to respond to me and they said a lot of things and I demanded the evidence that I demanded N20 million from you.

“I have never been a member of IPOB, you gave me N20 million, tell us is it by bank transfer, is it by cash, who brought the cash to me? I’m waiting. Produce the evidence,” he challenged Nnamdi Kanu.

Dokubo challenged Nnamdi Kanu to show Nigerians what he does for a living.

“Where are you working? Who is paying you? Where do you get the money to gallivant everywhere? Do you pick money? Do you print money? Or does money fall from heaven? You are a conman and a liar.

“You called me a pipeline contractor, yes we make billions. So which one are you doing?” he asked.