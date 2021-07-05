By Abankula

Jeff Bezos will spend his last day as the CEO of Amazon.com today, stepping down for Andy Jassy after 27 years at the helm.

Although the world’s richest man will continue to serve as the executive chairman, he is leaving behind the daily grind to focus on other passions.

He will focus on initiatives such as the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin.

His most immediate interest is a trip to space with his brother Mark.

Scheduled for July 20, Bezos will be on the first flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard space capsule.

He will likely become the second billionaire to travel to space, after Virgin Galactica’s owner Richard Branson, who planned to go 11 July.

On Tuesday 2 February, Bezos, in a letter to Amazon’s 1.3 million staff announced that he was leaving for Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon Web Services, to take over.

He said it was the “optimal time” for the leadership change.

Andy Jassy, 52, the new chief executive, joined Amazon in 1997.