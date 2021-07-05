The meeting of Southern governors has kicked off at the Lagos House, Ikeja behind ‘closed door.’

The Governors converged at the Lagos House in Ikeja to discuss some urgent national issues.

The meeting, hosted by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is to articulate collective interests and restate commitment to a united Nigeria capable of guaranteeing equity, fairness and justice in an atmosphere of true federalism.

The Southern Governors are also expected to review the state of the nation as it affects the three geo-political zones.

Of the 17 governors expected, 11 are around while four sent their deputy governors to represent them.

Those who sent their deputy governors are: Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and David Umahi (Ebonyi).

Governors who have not come as at the time of filing this report are Ben Ayade of Cross River and Willie Obiano (Anambra).

Some of those around are: Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun State; Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State; Nyesom Wike, Rivers State; Udom Emmanuel, Akwa- Ibom; Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, among others.

The last meeting of the governors was held in Asaba, Delta State with 15 governors present.

At that meeting, the governors unanimously banned open grazing in the south and called for true federalism and restructuring.

The presidency kicked against the decision of the southern governors banning open grazing saying it would awake a 1963 grazing routes it has was gazetted.