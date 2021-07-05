Kano State House of Assembly, has suspended the Chairman of the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimin Gado for one month, for breech of law.

This followed the adoption of a motion by House Leader, Labaran Abdul-Madari during Monday’s plenary.

The motion was based on a petition against him by the office of the state Accountant General after he rejected a chief accountant posted to the commission by the office.

The petition alleged that the chairman appointed a grade level four office to serve as the accountant of the commission contrary to the law.

After series of deliberations, the House resolved to suspend the chairman for a period of one month to allow for a thorough investigation on the matter.

The lawmakers also formed an ad hoc committee under the chairmanship of Chairman, House Committee on Public Complain, Malam Umar Gama to investigate the matter.

Other members were Malam Lawan Shehu, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Mr Salisu Doguwa, Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, Mr Magaji Zarewa, Chairman, House Committee Chairman on Finance and Mr Sale Marke, Chairman, House Committee on Hajj.

The Committee also has Deputy Director, Legal services as its Secretary and Secretary, Public Account Committee as Co-Secretary.

The committee was to report back in two weeks.