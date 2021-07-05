By Abankula

Governor Seyi Makinde has promoted Segun Ogunwuyi to become new his Chief of Staff.

Ogunwuyi was the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment and Public, Private Partnership Agency (OYSIPPPA).

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, confirmed Ogunwuyi’s appointment.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Ogunwuyi was in 2019, named Executive Assistant to the Governor on Investment.

He was later appointed Director-General of following the passage of the law setting up the agency.

As the DG of OYSIPPA, Ogunwuyi midwifed series of Investment initiatives including the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA).

He said the initiatives have helped the state in the execution of critical infrastructure projects.

Ogunwuyi, a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was in 2015, elected as the member representing Ogbomoso North/South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is a certified accountant and Financial consultant.

He had consulted for top organisations, Adisa said.