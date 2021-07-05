By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has been hailed for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker representing Gwaram Federal Constituency, Jigawa State, in the House of Reps, Yusuf Shutu Galambi, described the governor’s defection as the best decision taken in his political career.

This was stated in a statement issued by Galambi, thanking Matawalle for bringing Zamfara State back into the mainstream of national politics with his move to the ruling party.

He explained that with the defection by Matawalle, there was no doubt that APC has taken control of six out of seven states in the North-west leaving only one state to the opposition, the PDP.

However, he described Matawalle’s defection as a blessing to the party and his state.

“As a colleague at the National Assembly, Bello Matawalle has proved to be a dependable ally, generous, hardworking, strategist, visionary leader who is always ready and passionate to bring development to his constituency,” he opined.

He enjoined Governor Bello Matawalle to show magnanimity as a leader of the party in the state by carrying everyone along to take Zamfara State to greater heights.

Galambi believed that the continuous defection of PDP members to APC is a testimony to the fact that the party has already taken a lead ahead of the 2023 elections.

Buhari welcomes Bello to APC, reveals why Zamfara gov dumped PDP

The House member thanked Governor Bello Matawalle for the courageous and fearless steps taken to move to the winning party- APC, notwithstanding the threat, mischief and intimidation by his former party, the PDP, describing it as long expected.

He asked the Zamfara people to give the governor all the necessary support and encouragement needed to take the state to greater heights.