Veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) said he is nervous as he is about to clock 60 because none of his parents attained that age.

The actor said this during an interview with Chudeity on Instagram as he is set to clock 60 on Tuesday, 6 July 6.

“None of my dad and mom lived to be 60, so life for me is nearly to get begun. There’s been a spectre of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year, he said.

“When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58,” he said.

“So, it was like, can I break it? When people see me and I go on a weight loss, people think that… you know, it’s health.

“My parents were diabetic and hypertensive, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be diabetic and hypertensive, I want to be healthier.

“At least give me a fighting chance to change that whole cycle. Yes, I’m a Christian now, so I’ve broken that yoke but I have to also help myself.

“Becoming 60 for me is even a bigger deal, so when July comes and I become 60. You know how the Bible says old things have passed away, I will truly become a new man because that is when I’ll make a bucket list.

“So all these things that you think I’ve achieved or done, for me it’s nothing, like zero.

“So I’m going to now sit down when I’m 60 and do a bucket list … and then we’ll start.”

Similarly during the interview, RMD denied ever cheating on his wife, Jumoke.

He cleared the air that he is not in a ‘celebrity marriage.’

“This is the age of social media. There are people who, they look at you and don’t have any regard for the sanctity of your marriage or your home.

“All you want to do is just tear me down, saying things like oh he’s in love with somebody else, he’s going to leave his wife tomorrow.

“Why do people like to see celebrity marriages crash? I’ve never really seen myself as a celebrity and so my marriage is not a “celebrity marriage” and so she has kept it.”