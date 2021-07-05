By Nimot Sulaimon

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned the alleged N81, 720,000 fraud trial of a banker, Oladimeji Balogun.

The suspect had been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on March 4, 2019, on a four-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N81,720, 000.00 (Eighty-one Million, Seven Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira).

One of the counts reads: “That you, Oladimeji Balogun, sometime between May 30 and June 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to the use of Balogun Zainab Omohomo, the sum of N35, 000, 000. 00 (Thirty-five Million Naira) only, being the property of Finni Oluwakemi and committed an offence contrary to Sections 278 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2015.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

At today’s proceedings, Justice Taiwo adjourned till July 16, 2021, for the adoption of final written addresses by the prosecution and the defence.