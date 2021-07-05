OBMeet, a cloud-based voice, video conference and network video broadcasting solution, has announced innovative ways to scale up African and global businesses through the use of social media.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OBMeet.Com, Mr Emmanuel Gabriel, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Gabriel explained that the app was designed with the goal of making communication, businesses and collaboration cheap, accessible and secure.

He noted that during its beta testing phase, OBMeet® continued to receive numerous positive reviews and had positioned itself in users minds as a product that would set a new tangent for the voice and video conferencing industry.

According to him, the platform will organise a conference on July 15 to help impart knowledge on how to use social media to boost businesses.

“The conference will discuss ‘innovative ways to scale your business through social media: opportunities, issues and insights.

“We have invited various experts from different and relevant fields as guest speakers”.

The founder however encouraged interested people to register and join the virtual conference via: https://webinar.obmeet.com/obmeet/event/innovative_ways_to_scale_your_business/attendee/.

Gabriel, a Nigerian scientist based in Europe, also explained that the platform was designed, own and run by African innovators in the continent and Diaspora.

He said obmeet.com is already providing audio and visual conferencing services, including live seminars, webinars, television, radio and social media streaming to its growing users.

The founder stated that the dream of the team was to provide seamless, efficient, secured and most cost-effective services to the world.

He expressed optimism that obmeet.com would play a great role in promoting and supporting Nigeria’s policies to lead the global digital economy.