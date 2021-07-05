Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun State government said it has postponed its investment summit which was scheduled to hold this month July 13-14 2021.

In a release signed by the honourable Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Hon Dapo Okubadejo, the state did not state the reason for the postponement of the summit themed “OGUN #ISEYA2021:Becoming Africa’s Model Industrial and Logistics Hub”.

PM News notes that the summit promises a rich platform to connect potential investors with the numerous investment across the power sector, transport, manufacturing and Agricultural value chain among others.

This is especially with the strategic reform being put in place by the current administration to improve the overall business environment in Ogun state.

He however enjoined all invitees to proceed with registration on the summit website.