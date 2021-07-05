By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are currently dragging controversial actor Yomi Fabiyi over the debut of his film which depicted a case involving a Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Yomi Fabiyi, had on Sunday, July 4th announced on his Instagram that the movie, which he shared excerpts from it is out.

The new movie titled “Oko Iyabo” portrays Comedian Princess’s underage foster child that was molested as Baba Ijesha’s lover in the movie.

In the movie, Baba Ijesha was also seen as a victim who fell into a trap orchestrated by Princess.

Fabiyi also used real names of individuals involved in the case including actress, Iyabo Ojo whom the story apparently centers around.

This move has elicited heated criticisms and disapproval from social media users.

Twitter users are currently lambasting Yomi Fabiyi and other Nollywood stars who featured in the movie, urging people to report the movie to YouTube so it can be pulled down.

Yomi Fabiyi gathered movie casts & crew to shoot a movie about Baba ijesha & the girl. Named the movie “Oko Iyabo” & actually used names of people involved in this case. The disgusting video was posted online. What is this guy trying to achieve with this level of insensitivity? pic.twitter.com/BJOYlrvMXp — Bhadoosky (@BhadmusAkeem) July 5, 2021

Yomi Fabiyi is a bastard and everyone who participated in the production of his new movie – Oko iyabo to make it a success are all mad. — Zeal (@Medico_Zeal) July 5, 2021

I just want to say e no go better for olekuTV, the casts, the film crew, the person that owns the location, the makeup artiste, light guys and all. But for Yomi Fabiyi, there is no curse for him from me because I can't see how he wants to survive the curses on ground already. — Alaga! (@Danjo_Oosha) July 5, 2021

Pls let's mass report Yomi Fabiyi Ig account, they must take down his account too…. — FEYI OF SPARKLE BABES (@Auntyfeyi) July 5, 2021

He used Iyabo and Princess real names.

He made a movie twisting the story.

He got wellknown yoruba actors/actresses to minimise and trivialise the pain of a child sexually molested. Yomi Fabiyi went low. This is too low. I really hope TAMPAN or Tampon, will punish this madness. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 5, 2021

An underaged girl was allegedly raped in the past by a yoruba actor. There’s video proving further attempts by same man. Yomi Fabiyi makes movie mocking the child, her mom Princess and Iyabo Ojo the whistleblower. This a complete utter shame to the entire Yoruba movie industry. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) July 5, 2021

If you find that Yomi Fabiyi movie nice, you are a disgusting human. — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) July 5, 2021

Some people have to be purged out of the Nollywood industry! What on earth is this? Is Yomi Fabiyi and everyone casted in this movie alright at all? pic.twitter.com/x2bA8pDquZ — Bhadoosky (@BhadmusAkeem) July 5, 2021

Everyone involved in that “Oko Iyabo” movie, from the cast to the crew should be permanently banned from the movie industry or punished in some type of way by TAMPAN or other superior body. Yomi Fabiyi is stupid fool. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 5, 2021

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) are a totally useless body. They have outlived their usefulness, now a waste of space. If they aren’t, Yomi Fabiyi’s OKO IYABO, which is a shameless and classless attempt to humiliate Iyabo Ojo should have been barred outright. — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) July 5, 2021

The Audacity of Yomi Fabiyi !! The Audacity .

Made a movie & titled it “oko Iyabo only for the movie to depict the alleged sexual abuse of princess daughter, the Audacity is him using their real names in the movie, what manner of madness is this ?

I hope everyone flags it on YT — Isioma (@okonjithelma) July 4, 2021

See!!!

Yomi Fabiyi is bastard!!!!!!

He actually did a movie about the whole princess stuff and painted the story like the 14 year old girl was having a thing with baba ijesha.

I can’t believe this!!!! He title the movie “Oko Iyabo” and actually used their names!!!! pic.twitter.com/D33IOWVN69 — Anita Vams (@a__vanita) July 5, 2021