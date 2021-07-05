By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office of the Roman Curia, has said Pope Francis reacted well to his intestinal surgery.

He gave the update in a statement after the surgery on the Pope on Sunday.

“The Holy Father was admitted in the afternoon to Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, where he underwent a planned surgery for a diverticular stenosis of the sigmoid portion of the colon in the evening, the statement read.

“It is important to let the public know that the Holy Father reacted well to the surgery conducted under general anesthesia and was operated upon by a four-person surgical team, plus a four-person anesthesiologist team.

Bruni, did not give any update about how long Pope Francis would remain in the hospital.

However, the pontiff has announced previously that by September he would go to Slovakia after celebrating Mass in Budapest, the capital of neighbouring Hungary.

Reportedly, this is the first time Pope Francis would be admitted to a hospital since his election in 2013.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a get-well message to the Pope ahead of his surgery.