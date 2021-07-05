By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Southern Governors’ Forum rose from its emergency meeting in Lagos to endorse Rotational Presidency and that the 2023 presidency should go to the south.

A communique issued at the end of its meeting at the State House, Ikeja on Monday and read by its chairman, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said the forum agreed that the presidency should be rotated between the south and the north and that this should start from the south in 2023.

The governors also reviewed the security situation in Nigeria and commended the military for a job well done.

The forum set a time line of Wednesday September 1, 2021 for promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member states.

The governors also re-affirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress and peaceful co-existence between and amongst its people.

“The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region,” they said.

On security, the governors reviewed the security situation in the country and commended security operatives for their relentless efforts in restoring security and safety and commiserated with families and loved ones of those who have fallen in the line of duty and re-emphasised the need for State Police.

The governors further resolved that if for any reason security institutions needed to undertake an operation in any State, the Chief Security Officer of the State must be duly informed.

They frowned at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights.

The governors also resolved that Funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the States and Federal Government to combat security challenges.

On the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) Law, the Forum commended the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the PIB.

The Forum rejected the proposed 3% and supported the 5% share of the oil revenue to the host community as recommended by the House of Representatives and also rejected the proposed 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins.

However, the forum rejected the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), disagreeing that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but that it should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of Government have stakes in that vehicle.

In order to consolidate our democracy and strengthen the Electoral process, the Southern Governors’ Forum reject the removal of the Electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act; and also rejected the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

The governors unanimously chose Lagos State as its permanent secretariat and appreciated the Governor of Lagos State for the wonderful hosting of the meeting while commending him for his good work in the State.