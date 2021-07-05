By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Southern Governors’ Forum on Monday issued September 1, 2021 deadline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member States.

The governors had in its meeting in Asaba, Delta State in May 2021 banned open cattle grazing in southern region.

But in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Lagos and read by its Chairman, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the forum said all member states should have enacted the anti-open grazing law in their domains.

“The Forum sets a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September, 2021 for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all member States; and.

“We resolved that Funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Security Trust Fund should be distributed among the States and Federal Government to combat security challenges,” they said.

The governors also resolved that if for any reason security institutions needed to undertake an operation in any State, the Chief Security Officer of the State must be duly informed.

The forum further frowned at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights.

The governors also rejected the proposed 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins and also rejected the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The Forum disagreed that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but that it should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of government have stakes in that vehicle.