Southern governors during the meeting
The Southern Governors Forum on Monday met in Lagos where they discussed urgent national issues and came up with several resolutions.
The meeting was held at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, with 15 governors present at the meeting.
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu read the communique to newsmen at the end of their meeting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.
Below are photos from the event.
Governors Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Emmanuel Udom during the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting in Lagos.
L-R: Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; Delta State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the meeting.
L-R: Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr. Philips Shaibu; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Barr. Kelechi Igwe; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku; Chairman, Southern Governors Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during the meeting.
L-R: Governor Dapo Abiodun, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum meeting in Lagos.
Governors Kayode Fayemi, Udom Emmanuel and Babajide Sanwo-Olu a the meeting
Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat at the meeting
