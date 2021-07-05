By Abankula

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will host the second meeting of 17 Southern state governors in Lagos today.

The governors last met in Asaba at the end of which they announced the ban of open grazing of cattle in their states.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said most of the governors have already arrived in Lagos for the meeting.

He did not confirm any agenda for the meeting.

At Asaba meeting, which was hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa arrived at a 12-point resolution, which included the banning of open grazing of cattle in all the states.

The meeting was attended by 15 of the 17 Southern governors.

Aso Rock will be watching the governors’ position today.

The last time it went ballistic over the governors’ stance on open grazing.

Garba Shehu, SSA to President Buhari on media mocked the ban as a mere ‘attempt’,at banning.

He said it merely demonstrated “other acts of politicking intended by its signatories to demonstrate their power”.

“It is very clear that there was no solution offered from their resolutions to the herder-farmer clashes that have been continuing in our country for generations”, Buhari’s spokesman said.

“But the citizens of the southern states – indeed citizens of all states of Nigeria – have a right to expect their elected leaders and representatives to find answers to challenges of governance and rights, and not to wash their hands off hard choices by, instead, issuing bans that say: “not in my state,” Buhari stressed.

The Aso Rock statement also repeated the fallacy by the Attorney General of the Federation that the governors have no power to ban open grazing, by comparing herdsmen with auto spare parts sellers, who are ubiquitous in many states.