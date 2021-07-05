Fast-rising menswear brand, Ver Yash has just unveiled its debut collection tagged “The Adamic Collection”.

Ver Yash is hitting its stride with its first-ever collection which melds alternative aesthetics with an eye on modern, streamlined design.

Pieces from the collection were modelled by Nollywood actors Okey Uzoeshi and Micheal Ejoor, and we can say they are the gems you might want to keep on your fashion radar.

The brand in a statement said: “Titled “The Adamic Collection”, these designs which have a mix of vintage-retro and edgy style, looks to crepes, cashmere and cotton fabrics with easy shapes and traditional craftsmanship to create the 90s aesthetics.

“This collection features colourful baggy outfits, a fresh take on shirting, and tailored pieces that are anything but standard fare.”

See the full collection below.

