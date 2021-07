Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, on Monday, inaugurated the state’s Economic Advisory Council. The council was inaugurated virtually.

While performing the inauguration, the Governor challenged members to “guide the state into prosperity”, tapping into the abundant human and mineral resources available to her.

He said the members were carefully selected based on their pedigree and track record, saying their main responsibility is to work with the state to “open new doors of opportunities towards economic diversification”.

Bello said the way out is for the nation to go back to the days of the agricultural boom as well as devise a way of optimizing the abundant mineral resources in the country.

His words: “As you know, Agriculture was the pride of the nation before the discovery of oil, in the 60s, but the coming of it, utterly neutralized the gains in Agriculture and stalled the progress in other sectors, as well.

”The entity called Nigeria is so naturally blessed, with the potential to be one of the leading countries in the world but the circumstances of oil and all the issues around it, has made this very difficult to realize.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is no doubt that crude oil, in Nigeria, is suffering declining relevance and may actually become extinct, with time or become totally irrelevant, due to improvements in renewable energy over environmental concerns.

“As you know, Kogi State is vastly blessed with human and natural resources, that are yet to be optimally harnessed for the good of our people. The available data indicates that we have over 29 solid minerals in commercial quantity.

”In addition, we are blessed with the confluence of Rivers Niger and Benue, we are a gateway to the FCT, we are bordered by 10 States including FCT, we are blessed with considerable arable land, we are blessed with potentially world-class tourist sites, we are blessed with leading cash crops such as cashew, cassava, rice etc, we are blessed with high profile industries such as Ajaokuta, Itakpe Iron Ore, Obanaja Cement Company, we can go on and on.

”We cannot and must not, therefore, be complacent, in the face of these enormous blessings and see our people, our State struggling with necessities of life”.

Thereafter, he informed the Council that the rationale behind the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara was to create local capacity and strategically position the state to take advantage of the abundant mineral resources she boasts of.

Mr Aliyu Nda Salami, the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council, thanked the Governor for the intrinsic confidence reposed in them, saying they have resolved to hit the ground running and change the fortunes of the state for good.

According to him, the Governor has taken the right step by bringing together, a crack team to move the economy of the state forward.

The Council’s membership is a testament to the intimidating profiles of Kogites in different spheres of endeavours.

Members of the Council are Aliyu Inda Salami as Chairman, H.E Amb Olusiji Godwin Aina as Alternate Chairman, Chief Engr Joseph Makoju, OON, OFR (FNSE), Member; Chief Kola Jamodu, CFR (FCA), Member; Dr Aheruvoh David Ohiku, Member; Emmanuel E. Onoja, PhD, FCA, Member; Chief Abdulrazaq Isa Kutepa, Member and Mr Segun Adaju, Member.

Others are Prof. S .I. Ocheni, FCNA, Member; Mr. Ola Oyelola, Member; Musa Itopa Jimoh, Member ; Mr. Isah Shaibu, Member; Prof. Seidu O. Muhammed, Member; Mr John Obaro, Member; Mr. Lawal Itopa Lamidi, FCA , Member; Dr. Isah Abdullahi, Member, Prof. Sule Jafaru, Member; Dr Audu Dangana, Member; Prof . John O. Alabi, Member;

HE Amb. Shola Rafiu Enikanolaye, Member ;

Mr. Tunde Ayeni, Member ;

Prof. Suleiman A. S. Aruwa, Member;

Engr. Ismail Akaba, Member ;

Mr. Thomas Etu, Member;

Alh. Abubakar Sanusi Gamji, Member;

Ebi Atawodi, Member;

Ronke Bello PhD, Member; Mr. Tony Okpanachi, Member;

Mr. Korede Adedayo, Member; Hajia Dr. Halima Alfa, Member;

Mr Gimba N. Baba, Member; Dr. Suleiman Adejoh, Member;

Michael Abuh, PhD, Member; Hajia Ladi Ibrahim, FNA, Member and Joshua Okpanachi, PhD, Member.

Mr Abdulateef Bello is to serve as Recorder.

PM News reports that the inauguration was coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, PhD and attended by other top government officials including the Hon. Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Asiwaju Idris Ashiru FCA.