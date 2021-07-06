The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, July 5, 2021, secured the conviction of one Fugu Bukar to six months imprisonment.

Fugu Bukar was sentenced to six months imprisonment on a one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, to the tune of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

The charge reads: “That you, Fugu Bukar sometime in 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being entrusted with dominion over certain properties to wit; N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) by Yakubu Ibrahim being an advance payment for the purchase of Tractor at the cost of N1,250,000.00) did dishonestly misappropriate the entire sum of N500,000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State of Nigeria and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

He pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge.

Consequently, counsel for the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed prayed the court to convict and sentence him.

Counsel for the convict, M. Ibrahim pleaded for leniency and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Kumaliya convicted and sentenced Fugu to six months imprisonment with an option of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.

Meanwhile, the EFCC also arraigned Usman Adamu Gazama and Emeka Duru before Justice Kumaliya on separate charges of criminal misappropriation and issuance of dud cheque.

Gadzama, who was arraigned on a one-count charge allegedly collected the sum of N6,000,000.00 (Six Million Naira) from the nominal complainant under the guise of carrying out business in return for profit.

The count reads: “That you, Usman Adamu Gadzama sometimes in September 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N6,000,000.00 (six million naira) only belonging to Mohammed Bukar Kassim and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Cap 102 Laws of Borno State of Nigeria and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

Duru was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on misappropriation and issuance of a dishonoured cheque to the tune of N4,052,000.00 (Four Million and Fifty Two Thousand Naira).

Count one of the charges read: “That you, Emeka Duru, the Chief Executive Officer of Jonnel Resources Limited and Jonnel Resources Limited, companies registered in Nigeria, sometime in 2011 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly converted to your own use building materials worth four million and fifty-two thousand naira (N4,052,000.00) belonging to Husseini Ahmed, Simon Arusy, Babagana Kingibe (now deceased) and Ibrahim Garba Boka and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under section 309 of the same Law.”

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the separate charges.

Prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed prayed the court for a trial date and, to remand the defendants in the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

Defence counsel, M.A Bukar and Z. Hamza prayed the court for a short date to allow them file applications for the bail of their clients.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter adjourned the matter till August 2, 2021, for hearing of the applications and ordered the remand of the defendants.