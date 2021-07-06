By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Italy have qualified for Euro 2020 final after defeating Spain 4-2 on penalty shootouts in Wembley.

The match had ended 1-1 on duration time, which necessitated an extra-time, with no goal reported.

Penalty has to decide the encounter and Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s crucial kick, as Italy triumph to reach the final.

After Alvaro Morata’s penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday. Morata’s penalty miss was the third he had failed to score in Euro 2020. After a goalless first half, Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead on 60 minutes. He pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beats the goalkeeper with a shot inside the right post.

Morata equalised for Spain on 80 minutes to drag the match into extra-time.

Morata was released by Dani Olmo, he surged into the box and smashed a great shot into the top corner after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.