By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to grant Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), bail on alleged fraud preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined the oral application for bail by counsel to the defendant, P.O Olorunishola, SAN, after the ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the submission.

Ojerinde is the sole defendant in the suit marked: CR/97/21 bordering on alleged misappropriation of about N900 million.

NAN