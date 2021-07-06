By Idowu Ariwodola/Ado Ekiti

Gunmen who kidnapped four farmers in Ikosu Farm Settlement in Ikosu-Ekiti, Moba Local Government area, have demanded N50 million ransom.

The farmers were kidnapped on Monday evening.

Although the Police Command in the state confirmed the kidnapping, it denied knowledge of the N50 million ransom.

But Olawumi Ayodeji, manager of the farm, told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that the abductors had made calls, demanding for N50 million.

ASP. Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, said the command had deployed policemen to comb the forest region surrounding Ikosun-Ekiti up to the Kwara border.

“We are not aware of any ransom being demanded from the family, rather, our men are in the bush working hard to rescue the farmers.

“We are working, in conjunction with the Amotekun Corps and local hunters.

“We believe that with the level of security measures we have put in place, we are sure that we will rescue them, and probably get the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

The latest kidnapping incident comes barely a week after a traditional ruler, Oba Benjamin Osho, the Eleda of Eda Ile, in Ekiti East Local Government Area, was kidnapped.

His captors want N20 million ransom.