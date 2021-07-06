By Abankula

Nigeria and Kenya broke international law in abducting Nnamdi Kanu and bringing him to Nigeria.

This was the verdict of Nigerian-Canadian, Kelechi Madu, who is the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta.

In a statement at the weekend, Madu said the arrest fell below international standards and advised Nigeria to release Kanu.

He reserved his sharpest tongue for Nigeria’s attorney general Abubakar Malami, describing him a disgrace to the rule of law.

“The Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami is a disgrace to the rule of law, and not worthy to be an officer of the court. He has shown himself to be a bigot who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic society governed by the dictates of the rule of law”, Madu said.

Read the full statement:

“I urge the Nigerian government led by Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the safety of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. I urge his immediate release.

“Reports suggest that Mazi Kanu was abducted in Kenya with the active collaboration of the Kenyan government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta. If true, Nigeria and Kenya violated international law and the rule of law that is supreme in their respective countries.

“I call upon the international community, and in particular, @USin Nigeria, @UKinNigeria, @CanHCNigeria, @GERinNigeria, @lsraelin Nigeria and @EUinNigeria to use all their power, including diplomacy, to ensure the safety and release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“I further call on the leaders of these nations to ensure real consequences for this arbitrary violations of internationally accepted democratic norms and rules that govern civilized people, but above all, the arbitrary violations of Mazi Kanu’s fundamental human rights.

“Nigeria is burning, and the people of Nigeria, except those who are holding the country down wants out. You cannot destroy the hope and aspiration of a people destined for greatness, and expect them to bow down in servitude.

“You cannot destroy a generation of people and expect them to not fight for their freedom. The power of the gun, state sponsored terrorism will not achieve peace, or the preservation of Nigeria.

“The Igbos and other ethnic groups in Nigeria who are calling for Nigeria to be renegotiated do not seek violence or war. They seek peace. They seek progress and the advancement of their people. They seek fairness, safety, equity and justice for their people.

“They seek the opportunity for their children to grow up and achieve their God-given abundant potential. They seek the rise of a people with the work ethic, intellect and capacity to be a truly global super power on the continent of Africa. They seek dignity over inhumane treatment. They seek life over death.

“Friends of the black world must unite and liberate the people of Nigeria from this bondage and from the claws of corrupt and inept politicians who have no business being near the corridor of Nigeria’s political power.

“The Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami is a disgrace to the rule of law, and not worthy to be an officer of the court. He has shown himself to be a bigot who does not understand what it means to live in a pluralistic society governed by the dictates of the rule of law.

“Finally, I must caution the present leaders of Nigeria to act in the best interests of the whole people of Nigeria. Since the inception of this government, and so far they have not been acting in all of Nigeria’s best interests”.