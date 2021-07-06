By Joy Kaka/Abuja

An FCT High Court, sitting in Kubwa, Abuja on Tuesday ordered a 21- year-old student, Abraham Umuibe to sweep Mpape Government Secondary School for 90 days.

Umuibe swindled a Chinese woman of N113, 000, online.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya said the court gave the unusual sentence because it has been enjoined to give non-custodial sentencing to decongest the prisons.

This however depends on the nature of the case and the fact that Umuibe had entered a plea bargain.

Ogbonnaya ordered the prison officers to provide a register for Umuibe to sign daily for the 90 days and after which he would be free to go home.

She warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Defence counsel, Ruth Mamza, had earlier prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the defendant was a first time offender with no criminal record.

According to Mamza, he is remorseful and understood the gravity of his offence.

“The defendant has repented and refunded everything he collected from the crime,’’ Mamza said.

Prosecuting counsel, Ijeabalum Diribe told the court that Umuibe and his defence counsel had entered and signed a plea bargain on June 16.

Diribe urged the court to sentence and convict Umuibe in line with the terms of the plea bargain entered, which states that upon conviction, the defendant should pay N113, 000 fine or one month in prison.

The EFCC charged Umuibe with cheating and falsely representing himself as a Chinese citizen and military man named Maisbay Chang.

The prosecuting counsel said Umuibe fraudulently induced a Chinese lady on WEchat and collected N113, 000 from her.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 95 of the Penal Code.