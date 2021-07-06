Osun State said security operatives have rescued all passengers earlier reported to have been abducted by bandits at Odo-Osun axis near Imesi-Ile in Obokun LGA.

All were rescued unhurt. However one local security operative was killed and another injured.

Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige said the rescue was made possible by the combined team of security operatives quickly deployed by the state government to the troubled spots.

She said the operative who sustained injuries in the course of the search and rescue operation is responding to treatment in the hospital.

While consoling the family of the deceased, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola expressed a deep sense of appreciation of the gallantry and the courage displayed by the local operatives who acted promptly.

He thanked them for their determination and patriotism.

The government has implored the people of the state to continue to cooperate with the security agencies in the state by providing necessary information on any untoward act or strange movements of people in their environment.