By Nimot Sulaimon

A spokesperson with Warner Bros has confirmed the death of Richard Donner, the master of blockbusters like ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘The Goonies’ and many others.

Donner passed away on Monday, aged 91. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner; who he met during the making of the 1985 movie Ladyhawke.

Until his death, Donner was recognised as a pioneer of action-adventure movies. He was also an occasional comic-book writer.

Heartfelt tributes are emerging from all over Hollywood, including from Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Spielberg said “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all.”

“He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”