The ECOWAS Court of Justice has fixed Friday, July 9, 2021, to consolidate suits against the Federal Government on the suspension of the microblogging platform, Twitter.

The court fixed the date on Tuesday during a virtual sitting via zoom.

The Federal Government had in June, suspended Twitter operation in Nigeria over alleged contents threatening the corporate existence of the country.

Two major applications were brought before the court after the suspension challenging the FG on violating the rights of Twitter users in Nigeria.

One was the application brought by the Registered Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project against the Federal Government marked ECW/CCJ/APP/23/21.

The other was the application brought by the Media Rights Agenda and eight others against the Federal Government on the same issue marked ECW/CCJ/APP/29/21.

Abdullahi Abubakar, a lawyer representing the Federal Government during the sitting, prayed for the leave of the court to consolidate the hearing of the applications.