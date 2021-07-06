By Abankula

The fire that engulfed part of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Monday night was caused by an electrical spark.

A statement issued by the Church today said the fire occurred at a store within the complex.

“The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries”, the statement added.

The fire occurred during a candlelight procession that kicked off the weeklong funeral rites for the founder of the church, Prophet TB Joshua.

Joshua died on 5 June.

“In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a store house within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) complex.

“The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

“As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled”.

Over 5,000 followers of TB Joshua from all over the world took part in the candlelight procession.

Evelyn, widow of Joshua led the procession.

Later, the worshippers gathered at ‘the Junction of the Cross’ to drop their burning candles.