By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has attacked actor Yomi Fabiyi over his recent movie, ‘Oko Iyabo’ which has attracted serious criticism, saying he is disgusting.

‘Oko Iyabo’ since its release, has sparked a lot of controversies, edging from child molestation to mockery of an ongoing court trial.

In the said movie, Yomi Fabiyi made use of real names of those involved in Olanrewaju Omiyinka’s case (Baba Ijesha-the accused, Princess- the foster mother and Iyabo Ojo- the whistleblower).

He is also reportedly making it look like the minor was having an affair with Baba Ijesha who is now facing trial for child molestation and sexual abuse.

Reacting to the movie on her Instagram page, Dikeh said she intentionally stayed off Fabiyi’s opinion in recent matters.

“But what you have just done by capitalizing on the pain and agony of a molested child and the slap in the mother’s face, I am ashamed I know you. It’s a slap on all RAPE Victims (dead or alive).

“Yomi, I expected better of you. My prayers for you is that you find men and women who will fight for your children if they see injustice but God forbid they ever see it.

“I can’t tell a grown man what to do but I sincerely hope there is a part of the law that can handle this “BULLY.”

“I wouldn’t disrespect you nor will I hate you. I don’t feed you, so I add no value but I will look you in your damn eye balls and tell you the damn truth, you are wrong,” she stated.

Dikeh added: “What you have done is disgusting and it’s called bullying. You have displayed bitterness and anger. This has nothing to do with your support for an accused rapist. This is your heart coming out to dance.”