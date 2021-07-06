By Nimot Sulaimon

Popular video-sharing platform, YouTube has yanked off ‘Oko Iyabo’, a movie produced and directed by Yomi Fabiyi. The newly debuted movie centred on a fiction version of Baba Ijesha’s court trial, Princess’ sorrow and Iyabo Ojo’s alleged prostitution.

PM NEWS also reports that the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has summoned Yomi Fabiyi over his latest movie ‘Oko Iyabo’. TAMPAN said the invitation is due to the public outrage that followed the movie.

Fabiyi is to appear before TAMPAN on Thursday, 11th of July, 2021.

‘Oko Iyabo’ since its release, has sparked a lot of controversies, edging from child molestation to mockery of an ongoing court trial.

In the said movie, Yomi Fabiyi made use of real names of those involved in Olanrewaju Omiyinka’s case (Baba Ijesha-the accused, Princess- the foster mother and Iyabo Ojo- the whistleblower).

He is also reportedly making it look like the minor was having an affair with Baba Ijesha who is now facing trial for child molestation and sexual abuse.

TAMPAN’s statement read; “The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution wishes to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 11th July 2021.

“This invitation becomes very necessary because of the controversy that the subject matter of his film has generated which is against our ethic and virtue.

“Despite that, we realize that the film has sparked off another round of dissension between TAMPAN and the public; this is unacceptable to us and unsuitable to what we represent.

“We hereby implore the general public and the parties concerned to please exercise patience as our eminent association is on top of this issue and will certainly ensure fairness and justice.”