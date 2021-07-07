12 students sent to jail for internet fraud in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office has secured the conviction of 12 students before Justice I.M Buba of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on charges bordering on forgery, impersonation and obtaining money from unsuspecting foreign nationals under false pretences.

They were prosecuted one separate count charge.

The charge preferred against one of the defendants reads, “that you Mbanugo Ifeanyi on or about the 10th Day of March 2021 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated on Ornale Sylvestermanda and Venita, through a fake Telegram account, with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting foreign nationals and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3) (a)(b) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention ,Etc) Act,2015 and punishable under section 22 (4) of the same Act”.

The convicts: Izuchukwu Chukwuemeka Goodness,Okechukwu Ifeanyichukwu, Nwabueze Ifeanyi, Egbo Chijioke Gerrard, Ekene Oputa, Iloegbunam Justine, Edeh Chukwuebuka Michael, Edeh Izuchukwu Dominic, Iloegbunam Paschal Onyeka, Ogu Chukwuebuka Kingsley, Mbanugo Ifeanyi and Edeh Emmanuel pleaded guilty to the separate one count charge.

Justice Buba convicted and sentenced them to two (2) years imprisonment with an option of One Million Naira fine each.