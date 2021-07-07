By Nimot Sulaimon

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has advised the federal government to sustain adequate funding of security agencies in the 2022 budget to be presented to the National Assembly later this year.

According to him, doing so remains a sure way to overcome the lingering security challenges faced by the country.

Lawan made this known on Wednesday in his remarks after the Senate approved the sum of N982.729 billion as the supplementary budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

He explained that the amount passed in the supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021, was for the purpose of tackling insecurity across the country and procuring COVID-19 vaccines for Nigerians.

“This supplementary budget is targeted at addressing the security challenges in this country and, of course, the procurement, administration and management of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“We expect the relevant committees to be stiff, to be alive to their responsibilities for over sighting on how these funds would be deployed prudently.

“It is very important that we have a review of the application of these funds before we pass the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

“This is a very necessary intervention by the National Assembly, particularly this Senate and, indeed, the administration in the country, that this is necessary for us to do.

“[And] we should continue with funding of our security agencies in the 2022 Appropriation because we have to overcome the security challenges our country faces.”