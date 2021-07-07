By Kazeem Ugbodaga

England have broken a 55-year-old jinx, beating Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final to set up a cracking Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

England have not reached the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Raheem Sterling played a major role in the match as he was instrumental in both goals scored by England.

Denmark opened scoring on 30 minutes through Mikkel Damsgaard.

Damsgaard unleashed a missile into the roof of the net via the free kick for a wonderful goal.

England levelled on 39 minutes from an own goal from Simon Kjaer.

.Simon Kjaer suffered a good deal of misfortune as he accidentally puts a pass from one of the attacking players into his own net.

The match dragged into extra-time as the game ended 1-1 on duration.

Sterling won a penalty, which Harry Kane missed, but tapped home the rebound to give England 2-1 and held on till the final whistle.

England will now meet Italy on Sunday in the final match to decide who win Euro 2020.