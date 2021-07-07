By Nimot Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to an illustrious Nigerian that helped formulate a Water Policy for the country, Dr Depo Adenle, who passed on at 79.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, the President condoled with renowned journalist and widow of the deceased, Mrs Tola Adenle, as well as the entire family.

Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the scion of a former Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Samuel Adenle.

He commended the resourcefulness of Dr Adenle, who despite his privileged background went ahead to take a doctorate in Hydrogeology from George Washington University, United States of America, and returned home to use his skill in setting up major water resources projects nationwide for the Federal Government.

President Buhari equally saluted the fidelity of the departed to the family, which saw him married to Tola for 51 years.

Thereafter, he prayed to God to grant his soul rest, and comfort all those who mourn him.