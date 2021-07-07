A Magistrate Court 8 sitting in Ogba, Lagos on Tuesday sentenced Raji Sekinat Oluwakemi, a traveller from India to 14 days Community Service for flouting the COVID-19 Pandemic Law 2021 of the State.

Magistrate Bolanle Adeola delivered the judgement in the case between the State of Lagos vs Raji Sekinat Olukemi.

The defendant was arraigned by the Directorate of Public Prosecution on behalf of the State Government on a two-count charge.

Oluwakemi who pleaded guilty to the charges committed the crime of flouting the COVID-19 law of 7 days Isolation from the public as a traveler into the State.

The two-count charge of breaking out of confinement and nuisance to the public against the defendant are contrary to Section 17(2) of the Coroner Pandemic Emergency law 2021 and nuisance contrary to Section 6(m) of the public health law, laws of Lagos state 2015.

Prior to her arraignment, the Chief State Counsel of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Benedicta Shokoya, said the defendant, Oluwakemi with Passport Number B00166532 came into Lagos State on Qatar Airline flight on the 23rd of May 2021 from India, one of the ‘Red’ listed countries, and was transported to one of the Isolation Hotels, Airport Hotel.

“Since arrival at the hotel, the passenger has consistently left the hotel as the surveillance team while visiting the hotel did not meet her at the facility at least on two occasions.

“On another occasion, she left to attend her daughter’s wedding and came back around 8pm of the same day according to the Hotel staff. Unfortunately, the passenger’s Day 7 test was conducted and returned positive the next day despite having a negative Day 2 test”, she added.

The Chief State Counsel, however, prayed the Court to convict the defendant accordingly having pleaded guilty to the charges.

In her Judgement, Magistrate Adeola sentenced the defendant to 14 days Community Service, to be carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja and also pay a fine of N15,000 for each offence.

“The community service is to run concurrently while the fine is to be paid separately for both charges”, the Magistrate added.