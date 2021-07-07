By Nimot Sulaimon

The Gombe Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has secured the conviction of two former staff of Gombe State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Yahaya Umaru Waja and Muhammed Manga.

They were sentenced to nine years imprisonment each on four of the five-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and cheating, by Justice Fatima Musa of the Gombe State High Court, Gombe.

The duo used forged land documents to obtain the sum of N340, 000 (Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira Only) from the complainant in the case.

The offence is contrary to Sections 362,366, 320 and punishable under Sections 322, 364 and 322 of the Penal Code.

Upon arraignment today, Waja and Manga pleaded guilty and were subsequently convicted by Court. Justice Musa, however, offered them an option of a fine of N110, 000 (One Hundred and Ten Thousand) each.

She further ordered the first convict, Yahaya Umaru Waja to pay the sum of N120, 000 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira) as restitution to the victim.