By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Governor Yahaya Bello presidential campaign group, styled as CEDO 4 GYB2PYB has approved the appointment of Hamza Nanoh, former Kebbi House of Assembly member as its new Director-General.

The group’s Director of Information, Mrs Aminat Aminu-Isah, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday

The statement said that the appointment was to saddle the ship of the group to harbour.

The group also approved the appointment of 18 National Executive Officers.

CEDO 4 GYP2PYB is a political group made up of people from all walks of life working in pursuance of having a youthful president.

The group believes in a versatile, energetic Nigerian, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi as the president of Nigeria come 2023.

Aminu-Isah, who quoted Mr Matthew Avabee, CEDO 4 GYB2PYB Executive Director while making the announcement on behalf of the management team, noted that all appointments took effect from July 5, 2020.

“ Hon. Hamza Nanoh, former Kebbi State House of Assembly Member and a current Special Adviser to the State Governor on Legal matters is appointed Director-General; Dcns Anyanwu Obiageli, Deputy Director-General.

“Abdulazeez Ahmed as National Secretary and Legal Adviser; Mr Aliyu Umar as Director of Mobilisation and Contact; Amina Aminu-Isah as Director of Information while Esther Akanni is appointed, Director of Programme and Organisation.

“ Mr Ighedo Otuburh is appointed Youth Leader; Hajiya Shafa Naala’s, Former SA to the Governor of Zamfara State as Woman Leader; Mr Nnanna Chukwudi, Director of Welfare; Hon. Modi Muhammed is appointed as Director of Finance.”

Other appointees are Mr Muhammad Adamu, Zonal Coordinator North East, Adekoya Joseph, Zonal Coordinator South West, Mrs Ngozi Priscilla, Zonal Coordinator South East; Ibrahim Lawal, Zonal Coordinator North Central.

Hon. Saidu Adamu, Zonal Coordinator North West and Hon. Collins Sanni, Zonal Coordinator South South.

He said that in the last few months, the CEDO 4GYB2PYB had approved several appointments across all states to ensure the successful running and attainment of the group’s set goals.

Avabee stated that the need to have a group of vibrant goal getters, necessitated the appointment of new national executive members.

He said this would propel the group to bring in their wealth of knowledge to strategise, create a non-negotiable synergy to move the group to greater heights.

The Executive Director appealed to all appointees to follow the blueprint in line with the mandate of the group.