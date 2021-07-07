The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has secured the conviction of one Habiba Abubakar before Justice J.K Daggard of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on a two count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

The convict fraudulently sold a plot of land to the complainant with fake documents.

According to the complainant, the convict sometime in November 2016 offered to sell to him a plot of land located at Rijiyar Zaki, Kano.

She claimed that she put the land for sale in order to raise funds to carter for the needs of her seven children who had lost their father.

The complainant further alleged that they subsequently agreed on the sum of N2, 200,000 and that he gave her some cars valued at the said price and took possession of the land.

Subsequently, one Balarabe suddenly appeared and claimed ownership of the said property.

It was later discovered that the title documents given to the petitioner were fake.

Upon arraignment, the convict pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In the course of the trial, prosecution counsel, Musa Isa called four witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence.

In his judgment on Tuesday, Justice Daggard agreed that the prosecution has proved the case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt and convicted her.

Daggard subsequently sentenced her to seven years imprisonment on each of the two counts.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The convict was also ordered to restitute the sum of N2, 900,000 to the victim.