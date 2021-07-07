Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has played down chances of signing a Sergio Aguero replacement this summer, because of the cost.

In an interview with TV3, Guardiola said the club cannot afford to sign a new striker.

“At the prices (quoted) we are not going to buy any strikers. It is impossible, we cannot afford it. All clubs are struggling financially, we are not an exception.

“We have Gabriel (Jesus) and Ferran (Torres) who have been incredible in this position.

“We have young players in the academy and we play many times with a false nine. There is more of a chance we aren’t going to buy a striker for next season.

“We’ll do whatever we can do in the transfer window and if we can’t, we’ll still have the squad that has won the league three times in four years and reached the Champions League final.”

Sergio Aguero, City’s all-time leading goalscorer departed the Etihad Stadium at the end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

He had since joined Barcelona.

However, he has not been registered as a player due to the club’s financial crisis.

Since his departure speculation has been rife about who City will sign to replace him.

City have already tabled a £100m bid for Harry Kane and have also been linked with Erling Haaland.