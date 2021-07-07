Gunmen abduct PDP member in Edo, demand N20m ransom

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have forcefully abducted a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Ugbo Iyiriaro.

The incident occurred on Wednesday along Benin-Abraka road, between Ugo and Ugboko communities, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the victim left Benin on Tuesday to attend to some urgent personal matters, before the journey was aborted half way.

A source who did not want to be named, said that the victim was driving to his community Umoghunokhua, with plan of returning to Benin soonest.

“It was further gathered that the kidnappers had already established contact with members of the family of the victim and had demanded for N20 million,” the source disclosed.

Effort to get reaction from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, failed, as he could not be reached on his mobile phone.