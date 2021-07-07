By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 203,497 eligible Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration as fresh voters.

The figure, according to a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, could rise to 259,713 if applications for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and information are included.

He said details of the entire exercise have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye said: “One week after the commencement of the exercise, 203,497 eligible Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration as fresh voters. The figure rises to 259,713, if applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record, among others, are included.

“Full details of Week One of the exercise have been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.”

Okoye said the physical or in-person registration will begin at the state and local government offices nationwide on July 29.

He advised eligible Nigerians wishing to register physically and those who have scheduled their appointments to complete their online pre-registration to do so.

The INEC spokesman also said both online pre-registration and the physical registration would hold simultaneously throughout the duration of the CVR.

The online pre-registration services are for the following categories of Nigerians:

*Those who are 18 years and above and have never registered.

*Registered voters, who have had any problem during the accreditation for past elections, with either their PVCs or fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

*Registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another.

*Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, among others.

*Registered voters whose PVCs are lost or damaged.