Haiti First Lady Martine Mary Moïse, who was injured by gunmen who assassinated her husband Wednesday, has been airlifted to South Florida, United States for treatment.

Her husband, President Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated in an early morning attack in their home, by assassins speaking Spanish.

Martine Moise arrived in Miami in the late afternoon and was taken to Jackson Health System’s Ryder Trauma Center.

There was no immediate information about her condition, reports Miami Herald.

Her tenure as First Lady began in 2017, following her husband’s election in November 2016.

Moise, 47, was born in Port-au-Prince, where she attended high school at the College of Roger Anglade in 1994.

She earned a degree in Interpretation Studies at Quisqueya University in her hometown in 1997.