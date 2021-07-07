Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with GoldenCity Engineering Consultancy Company Limited for the design and sourcing for the financing for the Development of International Resort at Mount Patti, Nataco and Associated Infrastructure in Lokoja.

The documentation took place in Lokoja on Tuesday in the office of Dr Mrs Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to Kogi State Government, SSG

The project tagged ‘Lokoja International Resort’ was initiated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, Honourable Abdulkareem Onyekehi Suleiman and expected to transform the socio-economic landscape of the State.

While signing the (M.O.U) on behalf of the State Government, Ayoade, said that she was “particularly excited” about the signing of the document for the economic benefits to the citizens and the new narrative of Kogi tourism once the project is actualized.

The SSG who lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for providing a conducive environment for investments noted that “Mount Patti offers a pot of treasure that is about to see the light of the day and compete favourably with other tourist destinations in the country capable of greatly improving on the Internally Generated Revenue”.

The GoldenCity Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Isaiah in his remark thanked the state government for according his firm the opportunity to develop an International Resort at Mount Patti and Nataco.

Emmanuel listed some of the attractions to boost the State’s Tourism potentials to include: Towers with Helipad, Amusement Parks, Museum, Cable Car, from Nataco to Mount Patti, Boat Cruise, 5-Star and Chalet Hotels among others.

Other government officials at the signing ceremony included the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Salifu Isah Idachaba, Hon. Abdulkareem Onyekehi Suleiman, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects and Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Hon Femi Bolaji.

The International Resort is expected to be commissioned before the expiration of the tenure of His Excellency, the Governor.