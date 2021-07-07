By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has said he has no plans to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also revealed that he has no intentions of floating a new political party to challenge PDP and APC for power in 2023.

The ex-governor’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan revealed this as he debunked reports that Kwankwaso had reached out to APC national leaders to return to the party he left in 2018.

An APC chieftain in Kano State and Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, said the APC in the state does not have anything against anyone joining the party.

Musa, however, said whoever is joining has to submit to the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The commissioner said this is in line with directives of the APC national caretaker chairman, Mai Mala Buni in Cross River and Zamfara states.

Buni said the leadership of the party in any state rests on the governor of the state.

“If he wants to come to APC, let him withdraw his red cap to come under Ganduje,” he added.