Lagos unveils smart device for real time traffic management

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday unveiled the use of a smart hand-held device to reduce human interface in the management of traffic and violation of traffic laws.

Addressing a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde said the hand held devices are linked to the control room and would be used to capture real-time picture and video evidence of road traffic and vehicle compliance violations.

The commissioner stated that the use of the device by both the Lagos traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and Vehicle Inspection Service was part of the the State’s Traffic Management Solution, TMS, aimed at resolving the perennial traffic gridlock issues caused by traffic violations as well as the eradication of controversies associated with payment of fines, sharp practices and physical abuse of traffic law enforcement officers and violators.

“With the use of this TMS device the need for traffic law enforcement Officials to have any contact whatsoever with vehicular offenders on the road will be reduced significantly as they will only face the duty of capturing violations which will enable efficient and effective traffic management as their primary duty.

“Our goal is to modernize operations and simplify enforcement by eliminating situations that facilitate impediments and cause counterproductive results on our roads, Lagosians will experience transparency at its peak with the use of the TMS as it will expose in details violations with the provision of video and picture evidence to aid the resolution process and give specific financially penalties within the ambit of the Law,” Oladeinde said.

He added that reports of physical abuse of traffic management personnel would be eliminated as there would be no need for face to face resolutions and would create a strong deterrence to traffic offences which would significantly reduce the traffic situation in the state.

Oladeinde called for patience and good driving culture and change of attitude among motorists, while urging all residents to cooperate with traffic officials while commuting.

“I enjoin the good people of Lagos State to support the initiatives of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led Administration as this is pointer to a better transportation sector as promised at the beginning of this journey in 2019,” he said.

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, Akin George-Fashola appealed to motorists to ensure voluntary compliance with all traffic rules and regulations.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye pointed out that the use of the TMS would be beneficial to both motorists and traffic officers as they could review evidence of violations on the TMS website and also upload infractions by other road users.