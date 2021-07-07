By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ambassador Maryam Yalwaji Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment who collapsed at an event in Bauchi on Monday has been discharged from the hospital.

The minister was discharged on Tuesday and has been taken to Abuja, a nurse at the hospital she was admitted said.

Katagum, who was in Bauchi metropolis to launch an empowerment programme slumped while delivering her speech.

She was immediately conveyed by officials to the Trauma Center of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention.

However, before she was discharged, the minister was said to have been moved from the trauma center to the amenity ward of the hospital where she spent the night on Monday.

The nurse who chose to remain anonymous said: “The minister was brought here yesterday for medical care. She spent the night here and has been discharged.

“She suffered from exhaustion and was discharged about 9 am because she was stable. She has been taken back to Abuja.”