The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) said it will spend N669.7 million to conduct local government election in the state on Oct.6.

Ayuba Usman, Chairman of the commission, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday.

Usman said that the commission was set to exercise its statutory responsibility of organising, undertaking and supervising election into local government councils as enshrined in the 1999 constitution, as amended and other relevant laws.

According to him, the commission has, therefore, by the powers conferred on it, fixed October 6, 2021, for the conduct for both Chairmanship and Councillorship Elections across all the thirteen 13 Local Governments and 147 electoral wards across the state.

He also said that the commission has from July 7 lifted the ban on campaigns, and advised aspirants “to play the game by the rules”.

“Forms of nomination papers shall be obtained between Thursday 22nd and Tuesday 27th July 2021.

“And to be delivered on completion at NASIEC Headquarters, Lafia between Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd, August 2021,” he said.

The chairman said that Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th July 2021 was for the conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the primaries for both Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

He assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct free, credible and transparent elections.